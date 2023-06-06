Suicide bombing kills senior Taliban official in northern Afghanistan

Islamabad, Jun. 6, (dpa/GNA) – At least two people, including the Taliban’s deputy governor for the northern province of Badakhshan, were killed in a suicide bombing on Tuesday, a local official said.

Six others were wounded in the attack that targeted the vehicle of deputy governor Mawlawi Nesar Ahmad in the city of Faizabad, the provincial head of the information and culture department Muezuddin Ahmadi told journalists.

Ahmadi said that the wounded were taken to the local hospital for treatment and that security forces were investigating the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.

In December, the Islamic State militant group said it had killed a key Taliban security official in the province.

Following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, Islamic State has intensified its attacks in Afghanistan, mainly targeting religious minorities, Taliban members as well as foreign diplomatic centres.

Taliban forces have meanwhile targeted Islamic State hideouts across several Afghan provinces.

