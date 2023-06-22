Speaker of Parliament condemns imposition of taxes on sanitary pads

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, June 22, GNA – Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, Thursday condemned the imposition of taxes on sanitary pads.

He, therefore, characterised the act as a cardinal sin.

Speaking on the Floor of the House after receiving a petition submitted by various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), urging the removal of taxes on sanitary pads, the Speaker expressed his displeasure with the taxation of sanitary pads.

The Speaker’s remarks followed a protest by a group of CSOs demanding the government’s removal of taxes on sanitary pads.

According to the group, the 12.5 percent Value-Added Tax (VAT) and the 20 per cent import tax on sanitary pads had caused a significant increase in prices, making them unaffordable by many women who made up 51 per cent of Ghana’s population.

Madam Ama Pratt, a Spokesperson of the CSO, said they would continue in their efforts to have the taxes abolished by the government.

Mr Bagbin underscored the need for the government to take immediate efforts to address this situation.

He said: “The issue they raise is a very serious issue, why have we passed a law imposing taxes on sanitary pads? This is unconscionable, it is a cardinal sin. The House shouldn’t have allowed it at all. You know the impact of that law on human resource development is immeasurable.”

“I have a copy of the petition and I am going to take immediate action to prevent whoever is the minister proposing that thing to take it off. The next budget it must not appear, it cannot be a tax,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) had cautioned against the imposition of taxes on sanitary pads, arguing that it would have severe negative consequences for the economy.

The AGI urged the government to remove taxes on imported sanitary pads.

According AGI, any attempt by the government to remove taxes on imported sanitary pads at the expense of local manufacturers would be detrimental to the economy.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

