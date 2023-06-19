President leaves Ghana Spain, France and the UK 

Accra, June 19, GNA- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday left Ghana on a six-day working visit to Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

The President is billed to participate in the Aqaba Process meeting on West Africa and the Sahel in Cordoba, Spain on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

His participation in the meeting- an initiative against terrorism- is at the joint invitation of the king of Spain, Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso VI, and the monarch of Jordan, Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein.

From Spain, President Akufo-Addo will join other heads of state and governments in Paris, France, on June 23, 2023, at the invitation of the French President, Emmanuel Macron, to participate in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact.

The two-day Summit is aimed at building a new consensus to meet the interlinked global targets of tackling poverty, curbing planet-heating emissions and protecting nature.

The President will leave France for the United Kingdom on June 23, 2023, for a private visit.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, and officials of the Presidency.

President Akufo-Addo is expected back in Ghana on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.

GNA

