Parliament must expedite the passage of the LGBTQ+ bill – Apostle Agbalenyo

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Accra, June 29, GNA – Apostle Kadmiel E.H. Agbalenyo, the Founder and Leader of the Seventh Day Congregation of Theocracy, has called on the lawmakers to pass LGBTQ+ bill into law.

He said the act of homosexuality was taboo and an abomination that led to the destruction of Sodom and Gomorah and that nobody should dare formalise its practice in Ghanaian society as far as Ghana remained a Christian country.

Apostle Agbalenyo who made the call in a statement at a news conference held in Accra advised the youth to shun influential personalities and some of their peers who would entice them with money to gain interest in the act of homosexuality, which would eventually jeopardize their lives in future.

Apostle Agbalenyo said homosexuality was a taboo and its acceptance would bring God’s wrath on the nation.

Alhaji Sule Isah, the Moshie Chief of Abeka also encouraged religious organizations to continue educating their members on the effects of homosexuality and urged religious bodies to share their knowledge with their members to create awareness of the negative impact of same-sex relationships.

GNA

