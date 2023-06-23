North Tongu: Avoid discriminating against visually impaired children- Mr Henyo

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Juapong (V/R), June 23, GNA – Mr Albert Henyo, the North Tongu District Director of the Department of Social Welfare, has tasked parents and caregivers to pay special attention to children with visual impairment “rather than discriminating against them.”

He said disabled children, especially the visually impaired, had an equal chance of becoming great personalities in the future.

Mr Henyo made the appeal at a day’s community sensitisation event for children with visual impairment at Juapong ,in the Volta Region.

He charged parents to involve their visually impaired children in all family activities so they could also live better lives.

Mr Henyo further cautioned parents to desist from hiding their children with visual impairment but extend their total support and love towards them.

“Teach them the right things so they can also adjust to life. Show them love and care because they equally deserve that,” he said.

Mr Henyo indicated that children with various forms of disabilities could also become great people if properly trained.

The event, which registered over a hundred vision-affected participants, offered an opportunity for the free provision of medical eye tests services.

The programme, was the third to be organised within the North Tongu District under the auspices of the Department of Children with support from Royal Dutch Visio and Presbyterian Health Services.

The main aim was to provide adequate support for the holistic development of children aged zero to 15 years with visual impairment, to ensure their full participation at home, school, and the community at large.

It was under the theme “The Holistic Development Programme for Visually Impaired Children (HODVIC).”

Some participants who interacted with the Ghana News Agency, expressed gratitude to the organisers for supporting them.

