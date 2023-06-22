Nkwatia Senior High gets sickbay for medical care

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Kwahu Nkwatia (E/R), June 22, GNA – The 1993 batch of Nkwatia Senior High School has built a sickbay for the school at a cost of GHS495,000.00 after a student died due to lack of immediate access to medical care.

The eight-bed bay, which was built to meet the medical needs of both students and workers, has separate rooms for men and women, a dispensary, an office, restrooms and a place for the nurse to live.

The bay is also equipped with medical beds, drugs, toiletries, and a first-aid kit, and meant to serve more than 1,900 students and workers, both teaching and nonteaching.

Speaking during the handing over event, Mr. Daniel Asumedu Owusu, the President of the 1993-year group, said the idea was mooted by the association after one of the students sadly died because there was no immediate access to medical help within the school.

Mr. Owusu, who is also the President of the Nkwatia Old Students Association (NOSA), further said that the opening of the building was part of the 30th reunion activities for the year group.

He stressed that the initiative was intended to address health problems facing the students and that before the building was completed, the school didn’t have a place where sick students could be treated.

In addition to the sickbay, the 1993 class has constructed a borehole for the school to improve students’ access to enough water during the dry season.

Mrs. Wilhelmina Obuorbisa, Headmistress of NKWASCO, received the keys on behalf of the school, and praised the group for the act but asked other year groups to follow suit to help improve academic performance.

“The school is delighted for your generosity and kindness in giving back to your alma mater,” she said. “Your set is indeed very unique in all respects.”

“Your spirit of togetherness and promptness in responding to some of the challenges in the school have indeed shown your concern for the development of humanity.”

GNA

