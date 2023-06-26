Nii Commey prepares for customer service theatre festival with “Last Chicken in the Kitchen”

Accra, June 26, GNA – Nii Commey, an award-winning playwright is set to invite patrons of theatre and corporate Ghana into his ‘kitchen’ to metaphorically taste his “Last Chicken in the Kitchen”-his latest stage play.

The play: “Last Chicken in the Kitchen” is part of preparations towards the 2nd Customer Theatre Festival to celebrate Customer Service Week in October.

Customer Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis. It is celebrated annually during the first full week in October.

Nii Commey told the GNA that he drew inspiration from real-life stories that transcend the boundaries of traditional theatre and resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.

He called on corporate Ghana to leverage on the occasion to celebrate their loyal customers and staff.

“We are looking forward to having corporate Ghana leverage on the occasion to celebrate their valued customers and devoted employees, on the special occasion of Customer Service Week.

We are creating an unforgettable season of theatre experience for all and sundry with my latest stage masterpiece,” he said.

Nii Commey said storytelling is a potent tool to address critical issues like customer service.

“I wrote this play with our society in mind. It’s a play that tells the story of everyone, and as we know, stories have a magic wand to fortify relationships, establish bonds, intensify emotions, and advocate for positive change.

“Last Chicken in the Kitchen” has a storyline that sets the tone for deeper discourse about customer experience, interlaced with untamed hilarity; different shades of characters; undiluted drama, and cloggy conflicts.

Mr Robert Annan, Production Manager for Handwriting Communications, told the GNA that the stories of Nii Commey have, over the years, been the toast of both academia and non-academia-academia.

“It is a play for everyone because everybody is a customer-whether you go to the beans’ seller or to the bank; from insurance to your mobile network…everyone is a customer.

The Customer Service Theatre Festival is the flagship of Handwriting Communication, a strategic communication hub, in partnership with Stories for Change Foundation, an African-originated foundation promoting the power of storytelling to bring positive change in Africa.

