NAVTRAC: Ghana Navy’s Outgoing Flag Officer Commanding commends Volta/Oti GJA 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Nutekpor (V/R) June 18, GNA-Commodore Godwin Livinus Bessing, the out-going Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Naval Training Command at Sogakope-Nutekpor in the Volta Region has commended the leadership and members of the Volta and Oti Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for the sterling collaboration during his stewardship, which deepened military-civilian relationship for nation building.

He said the GJA in the Region had played a pivotal role in reshaping and spearheading many administrative and other important roles in the Naval training Command which he said must be sustained.

Commodore Bessing made the commendation at his ‘Pull-Out’ ceremony, at the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) to denote the closure of his services to the Command base at Nutekpor on Friday.

He said the relationship between the two institutions has helped the Command to achieve successes such as training hundreds of recruits as well as shaping the command’s activities positively for the peace and progress that the country needed.

Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, Chairman of the Volta/Oti Chapter of GJA, on behalf of the Association presented a citation to the out-going FOC, stating that the exemplary leadership and collaboration between the two institutions have set a commendable precedent for military-media relations in the region and beyond.

He noted that working together with the Naval Base had given much exposure to the Association and opened avenues for engaging members for capacity-building and specialised reportage on issues relating to security, among others.

“This relationship between the two institutions gives positive signals of positioning the media in a solid state on security-related reportage.”

“As you depart from the Naval Training Command, your footprints will continue to impact on our hearts and the journalism community in the region will continue to cherish and remembered your leadership styles,” Mr Agbaxode noted

Commodore Bessing joined the Ghana Military Academy in January 1991 and was commissioned into the Ghana Navy Executive Branch as a Sub-Lieutenant in 1992 and a member of Regular Career Course 32 where he proceeded to India for his Basic Sub-Lieutenant Technical Course from 1993 to 1995.

On his return home, he was posted to the fleet as a Watching Keeping Officer until 1999 when he was appointed Executive Officer (2 I/C) of Ghana Navy Ship SEBO and later captained the same ship from 2004 to 2006.

In the course of his career, Commodore Bessing held several staff and command appointments in both National and International setting such as among others, Assistant Director, Naval Administration, Liaison Officer with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, and Military Observer with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Sierra Leone.

Commodore Bessing also served as a member of the Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Nigeria from 2010 to 2012.

He graduated from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Statistics, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), where he earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration and others.

Commodore Bessing’s immediate past appointment was the Chief Staff Officer at the Naval Headquarters.

Until his new appointment, he was the FOC, Naval Training Command at Nutekpor, an appointment he has been holding since March 11, 2022, till date.

Commodore Bessing takes a new portfolio as the Defence Advisor to the Ghana High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria.

The short event also saw the official handing over of office to Commodore Bright E. K Atiayao, the new FOC.

Several security ‘Capos’ witnessed the event.

