National Chief Imam encourages Ghanaians to support Green Ghana Initiative

Accra, June 7, GNA – The National Chief Imam, Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu has encouraged all Ghanaians to support the Green Ghana Initiative to continue to provide the environment.

“I approve and support this project, I encourage all muslims and non-muslims to support this tree seedlings planting exercise,” he said.

The National Chief Imam gave the encouragement the leadership of the Forestry Commission called on him as part of the 2023 Green Ghana tree seedlings planting exercise nationwide.

Ten million seedlings are expected to be planted nationwide in 2023 on Friday June 9, 2023 as part of efforts to protect the environment.

Sheik Nuhu Sharabutu, speaking through an interpreter, said the exercise was a duty call every Ghanaian needed to obey and support, adding that “as we take part in the exercise, God will also help us to protect the environment.”

He said it was important for all Ghanaians to endeavour to be part and support the Green Ghana Initiative.

Mr John Allotey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, said the call was to court the National Chief Imam’s support for a successful implementation of the Green Ghana Initiative.

He said the project was to mobilize Ghanaians of all lifestyles to help plant 10 million seedlings on that single day.

He said all the seedlings were ready at all District and Regional Forestry Commission Offices to be planted by everyone.

Mr Allotey said members of the committee were drawn from the political divide to ensure that the project was non- partisan.

He said specific seedling allocations had been made to the various regions, adding that some six million seedlings would be made available for the exercise.

The Commission also identified spaces and organizations such as churches and mosques to achieve wider coverage.

The Chief Executive Officer urged the Chief Imam to take part in the exercise and to use his high office and influence to plant a tree and advocate for the project to succeed.

He said in 2021, the Initiative exceeded the target of five million seedlings to seven million, while in 2022, they had 20million as the target but it exceeded to 27 million.

The CEO said the target was reduced because the focus was to monitor the already planted trees to see how best they were doing while they continue the planting process.

On that day prominent personalities such as the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, the Chief Justice designate and other will take part in the exercise at the University of Ghana.

GNA

