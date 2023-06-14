Music prodigy Tumtum turns focus on unique style despite criticisms

By Mensah Emmanuel

Accra, June 14, GNA – Foster Atumobe, known by his stage name Tumtum, has stated his determination to pursue a career in music despite facing criticisms about his awkward style.

The music sensation has progressively been making strides in the music industry with his exceptional musical talent.

According to Tumtum, his passion for music grew after he ditched a chance to enter the Army and decided to fully focus on his God-given talent.

“I’m actually working for myself, and I believe I’m in a race with no one. I always need to update and challenge myself so that I can do more. I don’t really care much; we all have different dreams.”

He revealed that he was not just into music but also doubles as the operating manager for Hotspot Media and was also into the fashion business.

The rising star is presently promoting his new single, “Style”, which is currently distributed across all music platforms.

Tumtum, who was born on June 24, 1999, began his music career in 2018 and released his first song in 2020, dubbed “Adam,” which narrates the daily struggles of life related to human disobedience according to the creation story.

Some of his past hit songs include “Ready”, “Last Chance”, “Mini Van, and “Baseline,” among others.

GNA

