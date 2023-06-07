MTN Ghana commences Y’ello Care programme with skills training

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 7, GNA – The MTN Ghana, as part of its “21 Days of Y’ello Care” programme, has trained young people on social media marketing as well as customer services relations.

The training is to enable the young people to be able to market their goods and products on social media and build proper customer relationships with their clients.

They were given skills training in soap making, bead making, bleach making, and shower gel making, among others to reduce youth unemployment in the country.

The programme, which commenced on June 5, 2023, aimed at empowering the youth, was on the theme: “Empowering entrepreneurs to unlock growth and job creation for communities.”

As part of the programme, MTN Ghana sought to train over 3000 people.

Mr Emmanuel Afutu, Senior Manager, Radio and Core Network Implementation of MTN, said there was the need to mentor and train young people on digitalizing their businesses to yield better results.

“That is why MTN is partnering with Engage Now Africa (ENA) to train the youth,” he said.

He encouraged the youth to assume ownership of the projects and for those who learnt various skills, he urged them to continue to enhance their skills to be the best in their chosen vocations.

Madam Cecilia Amankwah, Country Director, ENA, explained that the programme was an entrepreneur programme that would help the youth and women in business.

She said, “On June 6, 2023, MTN Ghana came to mentor the beneficiaries on how to do proper business, how to use social media to market their products and how to treat customers.”

They were also taught digital literacy,” she added.

Madam Amankwah reiterated the need for the youth to be very efficient in their skills and businesses, hence, the need for ENA to give the youth skills training.

She urged the youth to participate in the MTN Y’ello care programme to be able to take care of themselves, their families as well as the society.

The 21-day of Y’ello Care campaign is a staff volunteerism programme in which employees across MTN’s operations across the world are encouraged to take time off to physically get involved in activities that would uplift the communities they operate in.

It helps to raise awareness about the issues affecting the society and demonstrates the Company’s readiness to do something about them.

The programme has been running for the past 16 years from 1st to 21st June each year and in all these years, the Company has maintained a steady commitment, enthusiasm and a sense of purpose in the activities they engaged in.

GNA

