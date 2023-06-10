Lawyer: Health of Gaddafi son jailed in Lebanon is deteriorating

Beirut, June 10, (dpa/GNA) – The health of Hannibal Gaddafi, the fifth son of late Libyan leader Moamer Gaddafi, is deteriorating in a Lebanese jail after he went on a hunger strike over the weekend, his lawyer Paul Romanos told dpa on Friday.

Gaddafi has been imprisoned in Lebanon since 2015 in connection with the disappearance of the prominent Lebanese Shiite Imam Moussa al-Sadr.

Al-Sadr reportedly went missing during a 1978 visit to Libya with his two companions, Sheikh Mohammad Yaacoub and journalist Abbas Badr al-Dine.

Libya has always denied involvement in his disappearance.

“My client is being attended to by a doctor daily,” Gaddafi’s lawyer said.

“Besides his hunger strike, my client has been suffering from severe pains in the pelvis and spine,” Romanos added.

Gaddafi is also suffering from headaches and muscle pains, according to the lawyer.

“His pain has intensified with time as a result of his arrest eight years ago, lack of his exposure to sunlight and the conditions he is living in,” Romanos said.

There was no immediate official Lebanese comment.

Lebanon’s Shiite movement Amal, to which al-Sadr belonged, has blamed Moamer Gaddafi, who was killed in a 2011 armed revolt against his brutal rule, for the Imam’s disappearance.

In 2015, Hannibal Gaddafi was kidnapped from neighbouring Syria where he had lived as a political refugee after the uprising that toppled his father.

He was later handed over to Lebanon and has since been in jail.

GNA

