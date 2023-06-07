Joint Military and U.S Medical team organize free medical screening at Yendi

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) June 7, GNA – A free health screening exercise has been organized for the people of Yendi and its environs by the Medical Team of 6th Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces from Kamina Barracks in Tamale in collaboration with US Medical Team.

The two-day exercise at Zang in the Yendi Municipality of Northern Region was carried out by doctors, eye specialist, pharmacists, nurses, midwives, and supported by health personnel from Yendi hospital.

More than 800 people including children were screened for blood pressure, malaria, eye problems, anaemia and respiratory diseases and those with diseases were offered the necessary medication.

The Ghanaian Military Team Leader Major Jeffrey Mozu indicated that the Ghanaian medical team was made up of 29, US team nine, and the Yendi health personnel seven making up to 58 medical team undertaking the free medical screening in the area.

Major Mozu said their mission was to treat the people and also sensitize them on the need to take their health issue serious.

He said the exercise was also for the public to know that the military and the civilians had good relations and for them to have trust in the military whenever they see them carrying out their duties.

He said the exercise was also part of efforts to deepen military civilian relations to win the trust of people to support the military in their duties.

The US Medical Team Leader Lt. Col Glienna Bergland said they were with the Ghana Armed Forces medical team for free medical screening for good health of the people of Yendi.

Lt. Col Bergland said she was in Ghana for only four days now for the exercise and was happy to be in Ghana.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussif, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive reminded the people of the area about the importance of the exercise, which took place in Yendi last year from which over 1000 people benefited from at the Abatey Junior High School in Yendi.

He therefore called on civilians to see the military as their friends as the Ya-Na Abukari II the overlord of Dagbon had offered the military a land at Zang to establish military Barracks in the Yendi Municipality of Northern Region.

The Ghana Military Medical Team and the US Medical Team later called on Ya-Na Abubakari II overlord of Dagbon at Gbewaa Palace.

In his welcome remarks Ya-Na Abukari II the overlord of Dagbon expressed his appreciation to them for the exercise and reminded them to lobby the government to support them to develop the land he gave for the establishment of the Army Barracks.

