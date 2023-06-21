Huawei will continue to invest in African territory to create value

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 21, GNA – Mr Victor Guo, the President of Enterprise Business Group for Sub-Saharan Africa, says Huawei will continue to invest enormously in African territory and closely work with partners to create value for industry customers.

He said Ghana was a country full of talented people, and one of the fastest growing economies not only in Africa but in the world.

Mr Guo was speaking at the Huawei Ghana Channel

Summit 2023 in Accra.

He said the Channel Summit was a premier and unique milestone to mark their collaboration, celebrate their achievements and an opportunity for Huawei to share its insight and innovation for the next five years.

It is also an opportunity to build new connections, exchange new ideas, and strengthen relationships.

The President said one of his missions was to ensure to bring all Ghanaian with the World’s latest Digital solution and infrastructure.

He urged partners to take advantage of the courses, training, marketing joint events Huawei provides and also do more engagement with the team.

He said currently, Huawei had created a pool of

35,000 partners distributed into eight categories namely; sales partners, solution development service, talent alliance, investment and financing partners, industry partners and consulting.

“We have around 2300 plus channel partners in Sub-Saharan Africa who assist us in our digitalization journey,” he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

