Hearts of Oak fans disappointed over team’s poor performance

By Stanley Senya/Julius Ofoe

Accra, June 6, GNA – Fans of Accra Hearts of Oak have expressed disappointment over the team’s abysmal performance in their last four games in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The rainbow boys now sit on 11th position with 45 points as they journey towards the relegation zone with just a match to round up the season.

This has caused an upset among fans who think management, coaches and players all had a role to play in helping to get the team back to their glory days.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, some fans shared their thoughts on the team’s current shape.

According to Mr. Joe Dadde, he said the dip in performance comes as a shock to him in his many years as a fan of the club.

“I have been a Hearts of Oak fan since I was in my youthful stage, I remember several ups and downs in some seasons ago but to speak of this season, my team has put in a very shambolic display in all competitions, I must say.”

He urged management of the club to put things in place to avoid relegation.

Mr. Larbi also questioned management on why they sacked former coach, Samuel Boadu who was on a mission to win laurels for Hearts of Oak.

He said, being relegated from the GPL was the only way Hearts of Oak would learn from their mistakes.

“I am praying for Berekum Chelsea to win their final match where Hearts of Oak would see themselves relegated to division one,” he added.

Hearts of Oak would be eager to claim victory in a must win fixture against Berekum Chelsea this weekend to escape relegation scare.

