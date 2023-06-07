Green Ghana Day-2023-Oti Region to plant 100,000 trees 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/ R), June 7, GNA- Mr Henry Kudiabor, Assistant Forestry Division Manager, Oti Region, has revealed that the region is expected to plant about 100,000 trees to mark this year’s Green Ghana Day.

He noted that previously planted trees were successfully managed, especially those in the forest-reserved areas.

Mr Kudiabor in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, disclosed that bushfires caused by some individuals were a major challenge, which affected the growth of most of the trees.

He said labour was also a challenge since some personnel under the youth in the afforestation programme engaged, and laid down their tools along the line due to non-payment of their salaries by the government the few personnel left were those helping them in managing the surviving trees.

He said there was about 80 per cent survival of previous trees planted despite challenges faced by some schools they planted the trees due to mismanagement on the part of authorities and bushfires.

Mr Kudiabor called on the public to get involved in the tree planting project since the next generation would benefit from them.

He said there was a need for replanting trees to replace the old ones that had been cut and urged individuals to also do their best by protecting trees against any form of disaster.

He noted that the Nkwanta South Municipality was expected to plant about 15,000, including the forest-reserved areas.

GNA

