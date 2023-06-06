GRA taskforce arrests managers of enterprises for tax infractions

Accra, June 6, GNA – The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) taskforce has arrested four managers of enterprises in Accra for not issuing tax invoices.

The companies are Buildmart Company Ghana in Adabraka, Bedarts Cold Supplies in Lashibi, Yat Ventures in Mamobi and Excellence Boutique at Spintex Road.

The managers were taken to the Customs Office at the headquarters for their statements before being handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police.

Mr Joseph Annan, Area Enforcement Manager of GRA, in charge of Accra Central, said the companies had not comply with Section 41 of VAT Act which mandated them to issue the tax invoice at all times.

He said the exercise was part of the Authority’s plans to ensure tax compliance and retrieve taxes due the state.

He said the Division had several options at its disposal to aid in revenue mobilization, including already existing initiatives such as auditing and test purchasing, among others.

Mr Annan said the test purchases conducted on 115 taxpayers that were sampled for a week revealed that a total of 93 taxpayers were not issuing the VAT invoice.

The figure, he stressed translated into a non-compliance rate of 80.9 per cent and said it was an offence for a registered taxpayer to fail to issue a VAT invoice for purchases made.

He said the division would continue with the enforcement exercises with an eye on the implementation of the electronic invoicing system and other tax types.

The government has tasked the GRA with raising a revenue target of GHc 106 billion for the 2023 fiscal year.

Out of this figure, the Domestic Tax Revenue Division is expected to collect 70 per cent of the total revenue.

Mr Annan said the Authority would continue to embark on surprise exercises across the country to apprehend culprits evading tax.

He urged the public, especially customers who make taxable purchases, to always request and insist on their VAT invoices.

GNA

