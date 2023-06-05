GJA Tema condemns attack on Angel TV’s reporter at Ashaiman 

Tema, June 5, GNA – The Tema Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned an attack on one of its members, Mr Augustine Ahiabor, a reporter for the Angel Broadcasting Network at Ashaiman.

A statement released by the Association and signed by Mrs Emma Dzifa Tetteh Tay, Tema Regional Chairperson, said Mr Ahiabor had gone to cover the collapse of a private toilet facility at Ashaiman Lebanon Zone 2 on May 25, 2023.

It said his presence incurred the wrath of some members of the community who attacked him, adding that a man of advanced age and his son led the attack that took place and was subsequently joined by other residents.

They forced the reporter to delete the video shots he had taken and, in the process, physically assaulted him as well as damaged his cell phone.

According to the GJA, a report was subsequently made at the Ashaiman District Police Command, whose officers assured him and the Association of a thorough investigation to bring all culprits to book by arraigning them before the court.

The Association cautioned the public against attacking journalists but to appreciate their work and accord them the respect they deserved in their line of duty.

“Even where community members feel aggrieved by the work of journalists, they must use lawful means to seek redress instead of taking the law into their own hands. It is worth reiterating that journalism is not a crime, and the GJA condemns the attack on Augustine Ahiabor in no uncertain terms,” it added.

