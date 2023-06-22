GITFiC and VRA distribute 1000 books on AfCFTA to 13 second-cycle schools in Eastern region

Accra, June 22, GNA- The Volta River Authority as part of their 60th anniversary celebration has embarked on an educational programme in some schools in the Eastern Region.

The programme, which is in collaboration with the Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference(GITFIC) is to educate students on the African Continental Free Trade Area(AfCFTA).

To actualise their intentions, they have also distributed 1,000 books on AfCFTA to those educational institutions.

A statement signed by Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFiC and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the collaboration was to enhance the performance of students before they got to the tertiary level.

The statement mentioned beneficiary schools as Adgyena Senior High Technical Schools, Anum Presby Senior High School, Akwamuman Senior High School, Boso Senior High School, Apeguso Senior High School, Krobo Girls Senior High School, Akro Senior High Technical School, Akuse Methodist Senior High Technical School and Manya Krobo Senior High School.

The rest are Yilo Krobo Senior High School, Klo-Agogo Senior High School, Asesewa Senior High School and Akosombo International School.

It said the sensitization and distribution were facilitated by a joint delegation including; Mr. Paul Seniagya (Director of Finance – VRA), Madam Tandy Chothia (Manager, Corporate Communications and Branding – VRA), Mr. Samuel Tettey (Director, Ghana Education Service – Lower Manya Krobo Municipality), Mr. Gerald Ekow Woode (Director, Research, Policy and Advocacy – GITFiC) among other dignitaries.

The statement said the books would be kept in the libraries of each school for rotational reading by all students.

“GITFiC remains steadfast in the pursuit of this endeavor as a supporting mechanism to the AfCFTA.”

GNA

