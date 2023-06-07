Ghana to host 2024 World Environment Day 

Accra, June 7, GNA-Ghana will host next year’s World Environment Day slated for June 5, Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, has announced.

It would be the 51st Anniversary since the institution of the global event aimed at drawing the attention of all to take steps to address three planetary issues climate change, biodiversity and pollution.

He said the global event would offer Ghana the opportunity to showcase unique biodiversity and tourist areas.

The Minister acknowledged environmental challenges facing the country and said steps, including the annual tree planting and landscaping project, were being taken to restore degraded areas.

“… And that will mean collective responsibility on our shoulders, individuals, State institutions, private sectors, religious organisations, educational institutions, NGOs and the media coming together to spearhead the call to reverse all environmental degradations,” Mr Kokofu said.

The objective of the celebration is to create regular public awareness and education on emerging environmental issues.

It would serve as a platform to engage people, communities and governments around the world, and stimulate action on critical environmental challenges facing the planet.

