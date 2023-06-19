Ghana Bar Association donates to Nsawam Prison

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, June 19, GNA – The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) over the weekend donated assorted items to the Nsawam Medium Security Prison to mark this year’s Father’s Day celebration.

Items presented to the male inmates included food, toiletries, drinkables, detergents, soaps, boxes of toothpastes and toothbrushes and an undisclosed amount of money to pay the registration fees for ten of the inmates who would be writing the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the National President, GBA, said the National Committee of the Association in 2021 decided to give back to society through the Mother’s Day and the Father’s Day celebrations.

He said the Association’s female members also contributed voluntarily and donated to the less previledged and poor on Mother’s Day.

Mr Boafo said the donation, which was replicated in the other regions by the Association, was to complement Government’s efforts in providing for the inmates.

“…We know that no matter how hard the Government tries, there are problems with the prisons when it comes to feeding in particular, so we came to assist, ” Mr Boafo stated.

The National President expressed excitement about the ten inmates who would be writing the BECE, and commended the Prison Service for offering the inmates the opportunity to continue their education.

Superintendent of Prisons, Abdul Latif Adamu, the Public Relations Officer, Nsawam Medium Security Prison, applauded the GBA for the gesture and assured that the items would be used for the intended purpose.

He appealed for the renovation of the prison’s workshops where inmates were provided employable skills towards their reformation and rehabilitation.

“We need modern tools, materials, the technical expertise to train them. We also need medication and food supplements,” he said.

Currently, there are over 3000 males in the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

GNA

