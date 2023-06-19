Ga East MCE presents sanitary pads to JHS 3 pupils

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, June 19, GNA – The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Mrs Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has presented 315 packs of sanitary pads to JHS 3 pupils of Abokobi Presby Basic School.

The presentation forms part of the MCE’s initiative to support girl-child education and development in the Municipality.

The presentation, which took place at the Zimmermann Presbyterian Church, Abokobi, saw each of the girls receiving three packs of sanitary pads.

Mrs Mann stressed the need for girls at puberty and adolescent ages to be supported to take care of their physical growth and emotional needs to stay healthy and be focused on their studies.

She noted that menstrual hygiene was vital in the girl-child education and must be integrated into their curricular to ensure that much attention was paid to their development.

The MCE acknowledged the challenges some girls faced in accessing sanitary pads and said the donation was to mitigate their plights.

Mrs Mann educated the girls on the proper use and disposal of sanitary pads and encouraged them to report to their teachers while in school and their parents at home when they observed any unusual changes in their menstrual cycle.

She also urged them to study hard and excel in the impending Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to be placed in the school of their choice and benefit from the Free Senior High School Education policy by Government.

The Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Eric Sey, commended the MCE for the gesture and commitment towards enhancing basic education in the Municipality.

Rev. Edmund Mensah, Abokobi District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, expressed delight at the initiative by the MCE and asked that she paid regular visits to schools.

The pupils were also taken through some lessons on HIV and AIDS.

