Fathers urged to leave good legacies for generations   

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, June 18, GNA - Fathers have been urged to leave good legacies for younger generations.

“Every good father gives legacies for his family especially the best of education for the children, which becomes their intellectual property that can never be taken away from them.

“They should also be good examples through their words and deeds guided by the word of God and prayer.”

Pastor Edward Brains Agidi Quarshie, Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Ahenema-Kokoben District, gave the advise during a special service to celebrate this year’s Father’s Day observed worldwide.

Pastor Quarshie said fathers’ true nature was mostly emulated by children thus urged them to endevour to be good role models.

He asked them not to only be teachers, pastors and counsellors to children as head of the home but also provide comfort, emotional security and show love.

There were presentation of gifts to father’s in the church and a special song composed for them.

Father’s Day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd, a woman from Spokane, Washington, who was inspired to create the holiday after attending a Mother’s Day church service in 1909.

She was the daughter of William Jackson Smart, a single father and Civil War veteran who raised Sonora and her five siblings.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

