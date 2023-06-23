Cultural barriers hinder development of adolescent girls in Ghana

By Bajin D. Pobia

Wa, June 23, GNA – Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has stated that various socio-economic and cultural barriers hindering the development and wellbeing of adolescent girls have raised teenage pregnancy in recent times

He said statistics from the Ghana Health Service indicated that 555,575 teenage pregnancy cases were recorded between 2016 and 2020 and in 2021, 107,373 cases were also recorded.

However, in 2022, it reduced to 102,673And despite this reduction, the prevalence of teenage pregnancy remains a significant concern, particularly in rural communities and low income families.

Mr Hadzide made the statement in a speech read on his behalf at a training of trainers’ workshop for Young Influencers and Peer Educators on sexual and gender based violent and adolescent sexual reproductive health issues at the community level.

The NYA organised the workshop for 30 participants with funds from United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) under the Safeguarding the Teenage Girl project, to lay the foundation for a transformative project aimed at empowering the young generation and creating a brighter future for adolescent girls in the region to thrive and bring sustainable development.

The workshop provided comprehensive training focusing on effective mentoring techniques, resource mobilisation, outreach strategies targeting adolescent sexual reproductive health issues, human rights and law, and advocacy skills.

Mr Hadzide said investing in the capacity building of the youth volunteers, they would in turn empower and inspire their peers enabling them to make informed decisions about their health, education and future aspirations

“We recognise that adolescence is a critical stage in a young person’s life, where they undergo significant physical, emotional, and psychological changes. It is a time when they need guidance, support and access to accurate information about their sexual and reproductive health and rights”, he explained.

He said the NYA was thriving to create an environment that would support the holistic development of adolescent girls, especially by addressing social norms, cultural practices and systemic barriers that hinder their progress.

It would also use advocacy to influence policy change, encourage community engagement and foster partnerships for sustainable development.

Mr Amankona Ampofo, Upper West Regional Director of the NYA, in his welcoming address, said the youth were one of the greatest assets any nation could ever have as they were legitimately regarded as the future leaders and vital resources worth of investment by any country for national development.

He said young people and women constituted the largest population of the world, especially in Africa hence the need for concerted efforts by stakeholders like development partners, and government

agencies to endeavour to create the enabling environment to harness the Demographic dividend of “this population before it becomes a curse rather than blessing”.

He claimed sexual and gender-based violence and adolescent sexual reproductive health had been a big impediment to the socioeconomic growth and development of young girls and women in Ghana, especially in rural communities which had shattered great potentials of many young girls.

Chief Inspector Stella Niabi at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police on her part urged young girls to take advantage of the government’s“ Back to School Programme” to avoid truncating their education after delivery.

She appealed to men to be forthcoming with reports on domestic violent abuses caused to them by their wives.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

