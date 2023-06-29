Close to 700 boat migrants reach Italy overnight

Rome, June 29, (dpa/GNA) – Almost 700 migrants reached the Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa in boats overnight, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Thursday morning.

According to the report, a total of 14 landings were registered.

The boats either arrived at the port without help or the people were rescued at sea, off the coast of the island.

On Wednesday, more than 1,200 people had arrived, making it a total of almost 2,000 migrants that have reached Lampedusa since Wednesday.

Ten of the 14 boats departed from the Tunisian coastal town of Sfax, ANSA reported. Another boat set off from Kerkenna, also in Tunisia, while three others departed from Libya.

The migrants were first taken to a reception camp on the Italian island. The migrant camp, which has a capacity for around 400 people, is now overcrowded, ANSA reported.

Lampedusa is located between Sicily and North Africa, about 190 kilometres from Sfax.

Many people keep trying to reach Lampedusa, Malta, Sicily or the Italian mainland by boat from Tunisia and Libya across the central Mediterranean.

The Italian Ministry of the Interior has counted more than 61,200 people who have reached Italy on boats this year, up from about 27,300 during the same period last year.

The attempts to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea sometimes lead to tragic boat accidents.

About two weeks ago, hundreds of migrants attempting to cross from Libya to Italy drowned off the coast of Greece.

29 June, 2023

Social Titanic Remains

“Presumed human remains” recovered from wreckage of Titan submersible: U.S. Coast Guard

WASHINGTON, June 29, (Xinhua/GNA) — The U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday, that it has recovered “presumed human remains” from the wreckage of the Titan submersible.

Medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of “presumed human remains” that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident, the agency said in a press release.

Coast Guard officials said during a news conference last Thursday that the missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five passengers on board. The submersible went missing more than 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland in eastern Canada earlier this month during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic.

The U.S. Coast Guard received debris and evidence recovered from the seafloor at the site of the incident, when large pieces of the submersible were transported to St. John’s Newfoundland on Wednesday. “After consultation with international partner investigative agencies, the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) intends to transport the evidence aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port in the United States where the MBI will be able to facilitate further analysis and testing,” the agency added. “I am grateful for the coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths,” stated MBI Chair Captain Jason Neubauer in the press release, noting that the evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of the tragedy.

Pelagic Research Services, an ocean services company that remotely operated vehicles to discover the debris fields, said in a tweet that “Our team has successfully completed off-shore operations, but is still on mission and will be in the process of demobilization from the Horizon Arctic this morning.” “They have been working around the clock now for ten days, through the physical and mental challenges of this operation, and are anxious to finish the mission and return to their loved ones,” the company added.

GNA

