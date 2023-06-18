CEO of Infiniti Stars Hotel donates to Assemblies of God Church 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Penyi (VR), June 18, GNA-Mr John Kwakuvi Hounlessodji, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Infinity Stars Hotel and Den Enterprise at Penyi in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region has donated 12 ceiling fans to the Penyi branch of the Assemblies of God Church

Mr Hounlessodji, popularly known as ‘Infinity’ who is also aspiring to become a Parliamentary candidate on the ticket of New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ketu North, made the offer after paying a courtesy call on the Church during a funeral service.

He explained that upon realising there was no fan fixed in the Church during the visit, he decided to buy the fans to make the congregants and other guests feel comfortable.

“I came for my auntie’s funeral as she was a member of the Assembly of God Church. I realised there was too much heat due to the unavailability of fans, so I promised to offer them 12 fans and others worth GH₵ 14,000.00,” he said.

Mr Agbedor Prince, the assembly member for Dzodze- Fiagbedu Electoral Area who led the team on behalf of Mr Hounlessodji to hand over the items, said the visit to the Church was to demonstrate the love for God by ‘Infinity’ and to mankind across all walks of life who are in need.

Reverend Joseph Klutse, the Pastor in charge of the church during the presentation, expressed appreciation to Mr Hounlessodji for the kind gesture which he described as ‘timely and unexpected.’

He called on all indigenous citizens of the area, both home and abroad to emulate same attitude being exhibited by Mr Hounlessodji.

Mr Hounlessodji, in an engagement with the GNA, also revealed among other philanthropic activities was the drilling of bole holes for the people of Adzolakope and Tadzi communities, also within Ketu North who were yearning for good potable drinking water for decades in 2021.

He indicated that he handed over a modern toilet facility to the Penyi Police Station worth thousands of cedis.

Mr Agbedor was accompanied by Mr Martin Luther King Agbatornu and Mr Gilbert Kassah.

