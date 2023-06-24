Ato Forson Trial: Witness Summons issued for Alex Segbefia, two others 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 23, GNA-Mr Alex Segbefia, a former Minister of Health, has been issued with a witness summons to appear before an Accra High Court to testify in the trial involving Dr Ato Forson and two others.

Per the summons issued by the Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe was because of an Ex parte motion filed by Dr Aziz Bamba, Counsel for Dr Forson to call Mr Segbefia to appear in Court on June 29, 2023.

Mr Patrick Numo, the Chief Director at the Ministry of Environment Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), a former Director of Budget at the Ministry of Health, was also summoned to appear on the same date.

The Court also issued witness summons directed to Mr Seidu Kotomah, a former Controller and Accountant General of Ghana, to appear on July 6, 2023.

According to the court, Dr Forson should direct service to Mr Segbefia and Mr Nimo in an electronic format via WhatsApp number while Kotomah, who was said to be in the Savanna Region was to be served with the summons through direct service.

However, the summons in respect of Dr Sam Mensah, the Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Finance, was withdrawn.

Dr Bamba, who was supposed to call the second witness on behalf of Dr Forson, explained to the Court that they had had some challenges and were unable to produce their next witness.

He said upon realising that they would not be able to produce the witness, they approached Alex Mould, a former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, who had already filed a statement about whether he would be available, but unfortunately, he was unavailable.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

