Assin-Breku road crash: Police commence investigation over incident 

Accra, June 18, GNA—The Police say they have started investigating a road crash, involving a motorbike and a Daewoo truck with registration number GX 3489 – 14 at Assin-Breku in the Central Region.

A statement issued and signed by Superintendent of Police Irene Serwaah Oppong of the Public Affairs Unit, Central Region said the crash which occurred on June 12, 2023, resulted in severe injury to one victim, Ibrahim Abubakar Mush, who was immediately sent to hospital for medical attention.

It said meanwhile, the driver of the Daewoo truck, George Owusu, was currently on Police Enquiry Bail and assisting the investigation.

The statement urged the public to remain calm while investigation into the incident continued.

GNA

