Asogli to install new chiefs on June 10

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, June 7, GNA – The Asogli Traditional Council would on Saturday June 10, install and outdoor nine chiefs and queens in a public ceremony at the forecourt of the Asogli Palace in Ho.

The new chiefs would replace traditional leaders, who passed away.

Mr Anthony Nyalemegbe, Public Relations Officer of the Traditional Council, said the ceremony was an overture to the 2023 Asogli Yam Festival, which would mark the 20th anniversary of the enstoolment of the Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV, President of the Traditional Council.

“For some time now, departed chiefs and queens in the various communities have not been replaced, and the Agbogbomefia has instructed that the replacements be done for all chiefs and queens and linguists of the Asogli Traditional area, especially Ho, before the 20th anniversary of his coronation as the king or overlord of Asogli.

“So, in tradition and in custom, the people of Ho Bankoe have confined a total of nine people to be put at the various traditional positions,” the PRO stated.

He said two other traditional leaders would be elevated to higher positions during the event, and a new stool father for Togbe Afede XIV, would be installed.

Mr. Nyalemegbe told the GNA, that Christian Kwasi Akpo, who has been acting as Stool Father for the Agbogbomefia, would be formally installed on the day to replace the late Mr. Francis Akpo, Stool Father who passed away in 2018.

The PRO said the enstoolment was a public event that would preclude the culture rich yam festival (Te Za) and should attract the support of the entire public.

He said plans were underway to hold the 2023 Asogli Te Za, activities, which is expected to run from August through October 2023.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

