Afghanistan’s economic collapse prevented: caretaker gov’t leader

KABUL, June 29 (Xinhua/GNA) – The Afghan caretaker government’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, said in a message on Thursday that Afghanistan’s economic collapse has been prevented.

“Afghanistan has become economically self-sufficient for the first time in recent history,” said the message, adding economic collapse was prevented as a result of the caretaker government’s “wise measures, sincerity and transparency.” Furthermore, concrete steps have been taken and are underway in rehabilitation, reconstruction, agriculture, mining and other related sectors, according to Akhundzada.

He called on the domestic investors to play a constructive role in the development of the country, saying that the caretaker government was committed to ensuring their security. Also, in a gathering held to celebrate the Eid al-Adha festival at the presidential palace, the acting prime minister Abdul Kabir said that significant progress has been made in the economic, political and security fields.

Deputy Prime Minister on Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar also said in the gathering that the caretaker government has been trying to solve economic hardships in the country.

GNA

