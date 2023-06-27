300 pupils excel at 2023 UCMAS mental arithmetic competition

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, June 27, GNA – Some 300 pupils have emerged winners at the three-day 12th edition of the Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) competition held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Kasoa.

The pupils, between the ages of 5 to 14, won out of the total 2,000 pupils from more than a thousand private basic schools nationwide that participated in the three-day competition, receiving silver cups and cash prizes as their awards.

They won in the 16 categories with each category having at least 18 to 20 winners.

The quiz was on mental arithmetic calculations, thus, the pupils responded to arithmetic questions posed to them without using calculators.

Mr Girish Gurboni, Managing Director of Maurya Education, organizers of the quiz, said they aimed to empower the pupils with the invaluable skill of mental arithmetic, recognising its role in shaping young minds and cultivating crucial cognitive abilities.

“At Maurya Education, we firmly believe that mental arithmetic serves as the cornerstone for developing critical thinking skills in children.

“In a rapidly evolving world, where problem-solving, analytical thinking, and decision-making are paramount, it is imperative to equip our children with the tools they need to navigate through life successfully,” he added.

Mr Gurboni stressed that mental arithmetic also facilitated the development of analytical and logical thinking, fostering a generation of independent and innovative problem solvers.

He said studies had shown that it stimulated various regions of the brain, leading to the development of key cognitive skills such as attention, memory, and spatial awareness.

He added that those skills, coupled with the ability to perform complex mental calculations, enabled children to approach challenges with confidence, resilience, and a growth mind-set.

Kiara Kwaansah, a pupil of Eben Holy Spirit Preparatory School, said she had learned to be attentive and focused through the competition.

Ejike Mercy Chinememma, a Class Three pupil of Bethel School Complex, and one of the winners of the competition, said she had been able to build her confidence and promptness to answer questions.

GNA

