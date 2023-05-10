Zongo youth cautioned against derogatory comments on social media 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, May 10, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Zongo Peace and Reconciliation Committee has expressed worry over the increasing use of vulgar and derogatory comments by some youth in the various Zongo communities on social media.

According to the Committee, the recent use of violent comments and utterances by some youth in respect of the nomination, selections, and installation of a new Sarkin Zongo, if not checked, could jeopardize the peace in the various Zongo communities.

Addressing a press conference at the Kumasi Central Mosque, Amir Osman Bin Ahmed, the tribal head of the Fulbe community and leader of the Committee, said the negative comments if not urgently checked could cause clashes in the various Zongo communities.

He said it was important for Zongo youth both home and abroad to be decorous and work to promote peace, love, and harmony, rather than inciting violence on their various social media handles and radio stations.

According to Amir Bin Ahmed, violence utterances at this stage was not in the best interest of Zongo communities since the issues of the selection of the new Sarkin Zongo, which was before a court, had been withdrawn from the court and brought to the Manhyia palace for redress.

He urged the youth to exercise maximum restraint and desist from any abusive acts which could send the whole Zongo communities into anarchy.

Amir Bin Ahmed also advised journalists to be mindful of the contents they share or send out on their platforms, since a little statement could throw the whole Communities into violence, making reference to Rwanda genocide.

He urged everyone in the Zongo communities to be ready to accept the final verdict from Manhyia Palace to ensure peace and order.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

