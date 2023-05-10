You-Start beneficiaries in Nkwanta South undergo training 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), May 10, GNA – Beneficiaries of You-Start programme in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region have started a five-day training programme to hone their skills in growing and sustaining their businesses.

Madam Kosi Yankey Ayeh, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), addressing the beneficiaries in an opening ceremony for the training, said the You-start programme falls under a component of the Ghana Job and skills project.

She said the focus of the programme was to provide the youth with access to training and the tools that would help them to build, grow and sustain their businesses.

According to her, the intervention was made of three main levels, consisting of entrepreneurship skills that focuses on the basic, intermediate and the advanced levels.

She said participants would be assessed at every level to ensure they start, grow, and sustain their businesses.

Madam Ayeh said once they had successfully moved through these stages, those who were committed would be supported with access to a grant by the Government through the GEA and funded by the World Bank to reduce unemployment rate in the country.

Mr. Bright K. Lenwah, Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive, stated the importance of the programme and the need for the participants to take advantage of it so that at the end of it all, the rate of unemployment levels in Nkwanta South would be reduced.

He urged participants to make good use of the programme so that at the end of the training period, they could also grow and sustain their businesses.

Nana Adwoa Mireku, Head of Business Advisory Centre, Ghana Enterprises Agency in charge of Nkwanta South You-Start training, urged beneficiaries to pay attention to all the lessons as examination would be conducted for select deserving participants.

She said, the Government alone could not provide jobs for every Ghanaian, therefore, it would take the interventions of individuals through entrepreneurship skills to eliminate unemployment in the country.

GNA

