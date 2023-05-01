Workers mark May Day today

Accra, May 01, GNA— Workers in Ghana, will Monday, May 1, 2023 join their counterparts around the globe to mark this year’s May Day.

May Day is an international holiday observed in over 80 countries.

It is a commemoration of the achievements of the labour movement.

The holiday may also be known as International Worker’s Day.

For the first time in many years, the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga will host the national parade for this year’s International Workers’ Day (May Day) celebration on Monday.

A cross-section of Ghanaian workers are expected to convene in the city for the commemoration on the theme, “Protecting incomes and pensions in an era of economic crisis: Our responsibility.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would be the special guests at this year’s celebration.

The national celebration is expected to start at 8 am and last for six hours. Regional parades would also be held to enable workers to join the celebration.

Ahead of the celebrations, various labour unions have been commending workers for contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC), in a statement issued by its Secretary General Dr Yaw Baah, congratulated all workers for their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country, saying, “Ayekoo to all the working people of Ghana! Long live workers’ solidarity! Long Live Organised Labour.”

Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) has commended all workers and leadership for their monumental contribution towards the social and economic development of Ghana over the years.

A statement issued by Mr Dan Acheampong, President, GEA, copied to the Ghana News Agency, extended its heartfelt appreciation to organised labour and all Ghanaian workers on “this auspicious day (May Day) when the world celebrates workers.”

