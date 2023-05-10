UK Expresses Support for Major Reforms under King of Morocco   

Accra, May 10, GNA – The United Kingdom welcomed and expressed its support for the major reforms carried out by Morocco, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, which are part of the new Moroccan Development Model (2021-2035) aiming at a more open, inclusive and dynamic Moroccan society and economy, including in the area of human rights.

This came in the joint statement issued at the end of the 4th session of the Morocco-United Kingdom Strategic Dialogue, held Tuesday in Rabat under the co-chairmanship of Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita and Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations of the United Kingdom, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon.

On the occasion, the two ministers recalled the deep history of friendly and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries and which date back at least to the year 1213. They also recalled the first commercial treaty between the two countries, concluded in Fez on 23 January 1721.

The partnership is based on the long-standing friendship and mutual esteem between the two Royal families.

The United Kingdom considers Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, as a credible and listened to regional and international partner that plays an essential role and constitutes a decisive relay for stability, peace and development in the region, particularly in the Mediterranean, the Sahel-Saharan area and West Africa.

The United Kingdom also welcomed the important role of His Majesty the King, Commander of the Faithful, in promoting interfaith dialogue and disseminating the universal values of peace, tolerance and otherness.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

