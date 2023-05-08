UESD supports health screening for over 500 people in Krobo

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), May 08, GNA – Residents of Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya municipalities have benefited from a free Health screening exercise to provide them with health care, education and how to prevent and manage diseases.

The health screening, which had over 500 people examined, aimed to provide early detection and treatment of various health conditions and health education to the communities on how to prevent and manage these diseases.

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development, in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation, Appointed Time Printing, and Zoomlion Ghana, among others made the screening possible,

The people from Somanya in Yilo Krobo and Odumase in Lower Manya municipal areas underwent blood pressure testing, dental screening, eye screening, blood sugar levels screening, HIV screening, COVID-19 screening, and Hepatitis B screening, among several other ailments.

Mr Kisses Johnson Ahortor, Medical Team Leader, who also serves as the Executive Director, Africa Health Promotion Organisation, told the media that the medical team discovered several ailments, including sight difficulties, foot problems, and waist problems.

Following the screening, tailored interventions would be taken to attend to their health issues.

Mr. Felix Odjobi Agyei, the Yilo Krobo municipal nutrition officer, pointed out that when numerous students were examined, the most common concerns discovered were overweight and underweight.

According to him, the students’ being underweight suggests that they are not eating properly, which causes them to be malnourished.

Many of the elderly, he noted, were also suffering from high blood pressure.

He urged people not to lose sight of their health and that they should follow Ghana Health Services’ advice for a four-star diet, which comprises starchy meals, fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds, and protein foods.

Mr Teye Bernard, a welder based at Somaya, said that due to the nature of his work, he mostly faced eye problems, but because of financial difficulties, “I am not able to go for an eye checkup which has affected my eyes.”

He therefore urged the public to take advantage of any health screening such as this and undergo a thorough screening for their own safety.

Mary Darkey, a 64-year-old woman, who is rehabilitating from stroke, said it is a very good initiative that has come to her doorstep.

She however added that many people refuse to go for health checkups because of financial constraints.

“When I heard this is free, I came along to be screened and also advised my three grandchildren to attend.”

Mrs. Rina Ofe, Municipal health Director for Yilo Krobo, said the number of non-communicable diseases, mostly caused by poor diet habits, are on the rise.

“We live in a country where we sit more than we move sometimes, so we should learn how to go for a health checkup,” she said, adding that, at least every year, one should visit the hospital or clinic for a checkup on their basic health care needs.

Professor Samuel Nyarko-Sampson, Vice Chancellor, University of Environment and Sustainable Development, stated that the university has come for the people and therefore has much to offer the Krobo land.

“One of our responsibilities as an institution is to help the community live a healthy life,” he said.

He praised the exercise as a tremendous contribution from the university to the community for enhanced health care and welfare, and he stated that the institution is dedicated to working with organisations to promote healthy living and development.

He advised people to undergo regular health examinations to stay healthy and active.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

