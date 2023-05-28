Two perish in gory motor accident on Tarkwa-Takoradi highway 

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Ahwetieso (W/R), May 28, GNA-Two persons died in a gory motor accident that occurred along the Tarkwa-Takoradi highway in the Western Region on Sunday.

The deceased, believed to be lovers, were only identified as Francis and Raheal.

Meanwhile, bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Apinto Government hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy

An eyewitness, Mr Daniel Amu, who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the accident happened around 2350 hours on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

He said the accident involved two vehicles, F- 150 Pickup and Trailer truck with registration numbers GC 8893-22 and GC 1732-Z, respectively.

According to Mr Amu, the driver in charge of the F-150 Pickup that escaped after the accident was a mechanic and a customer who had brought the said vehicle to his shop for repairs.

He said the (mechanic) took the vehicle, went, and picked up the deceased and went to a pub to have fun.

While returning home from Awhetieso direction, he veered off his lane, crashed into the incoming truck and killed the two in between the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Ghana National Fire Service office and Zen filling station, Ahwetieso branch on the Tarkwa-Takoradi highway.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Tarkwa Division, was informed and some officers went to the accident scene to conduct investigations and conveyed the bodies to the mortuary.

