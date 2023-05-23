Turkish drone strike kills PKK-affiliated fighters in northern Iraq

Beirut, May 23, (dpa/GNA) – Three people have been killed in a Turkish drone attack in northern Iraq, according to Kurdish sources.

The drone hit the headquarters of a mainly Yazidi militia in the Sinjar region on Tuesday morning, the counter-terrorism unit of Iraq’s Kurdish autonomous region said on Tuesday.

The militia is linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey.

Ankara frequently takes action against the PKK in south-eastern Turkey and northern Iraq, which in turn carries out attacks against Turkish targets.

The PKK is also considered a terrorist organization in the US and Europe. Its headquarters are located in the Kandil Mountains in northern Iraq, which are difficult to access.

The Yazidis are a religious minority living in the Kurdish regions of northern Iraq.

GNA

