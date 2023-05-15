The All-African Women Poetry Festival celebrates rich cultural heritage

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 15, GNA – Tuniq Africa has launched the All-African Women Poetry Festival, a ground-breaking event that aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of African women through the art of poetry.

The event in partnership with the KGL Foundation and the Poetry Association of Ghana would bring together 10 poets from across the globe to showcase their works and engage with audiences from all over the world.

A statement issued in Accra said the festival was scheduled to take place from May 25 to May 28, 2023, at the Art Africa Gallery, British Council, and the Dikan Center in Accra.

The week-long event would celebrate African literature, culture, and diversity, featuring an exciting line-up of events such as poetry readings, book launches, panel discussions, workshops, and performances by both renowned and budding African poets.

Madam Emma Ofosua, the Founder of Tuniq Africa, explained that the festival provided an opportunity to open up dialogues on important issues while rewriting the African narrative that women aspire to.

She said the festival aimed to define, who African women alwere and who they desired to be as a people.

“It also hopes to inspire a new generation of poets to take up the art for a cause that interrogates social, mental, and women’s health issues,” she added.

The All-African Women Poetry Festival is a platform for the female poet, showcase their literary skills and celebrate their rich cultural heritage. The festival invites all poetry enthusiasts and literary art lovers to attend for an unforgettable experience.

The festival is sponsored by KGL Foundation and Outre, and supported by UNESCO, British Council, Dikan Centre, Art Africa Gallery, Kaya Tours, National Theatre, Creative Spills, Citi FM, Citi TV, Hyperlink, Commslab, Joyfm, Dansworld, Iglow, ATL, Danone, Think Aloud Ltd, Comme lab, AfroEle, WearGhana, Olaf, She Panthers, Jo’s Keepsakes, Writers Project, Kasapreko, and Gerard Nartey Photography.

It will host Emmah Maybe (South Africa), Prof Esi Sutherland (Ghana), Chioniso Tsikisayi (Zimbabwe), Nyassh (Kenya), Amee Slam (Ivory Coast) and Deborah Johnson (Nigeria), Poetra Asantewaa (Ghana).

The rest are Stephanie Ampofo (UK), Nakeeyat Dramani (Ghana), Apiorkor(Ghana), Dr Kaltum (Uk), Dr Afua Ansong (USA) Kate Awuku Darko (UK), Oluwatosin Odusanya (Nigeria) and Emma Ofosua (Ghana)

Other guests include Miss Yankey (UK), Dzifa Gray, Doreen Avio, Akofa Ejeani , Nana Hemaa Kobi Osisiadan Bekoe all from Ghana.

GNA

