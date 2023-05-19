Stakeholders advised to use public, donor funds for intended purposes

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, May 19, GNA – Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister has advised public officials and stakeholders to use both public and donor funds for their intended purposes for the benefit of the people and the region’s development.

He made the call during the Northern Regional Coordinating Council stakeholders’ meeting in Tamale to deliberate on issues affecting the region and take decisions, which would translate to the smooth administration of the region.

The meeting was attended by traditional rulers, religious leaders, development partners, presiding members, assembly members, political parties, opinion leaders and Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the region.

Alhaji Saibu said, “As people entrusted with public offices and resources, we should always endeavour to create a very conducive atmosphere for the citizens to go about their socio-economic activities devoid of security threats.”

He called for cooperation and support of all citizens to maintain law and order in the region.

He said the region was still grappling with low educational performance and standards at all levels and appealed to the stakeholders and institutions to come on board with coordinated approach to identify measures to tackle factors that militated against good performance in the educational sector in the region.

Alhaji Saibu said government was boosting the economic viability of the various districts and the region in general through improved road networks, adding that construction works were currently on-going to give facelift to the Tamale-Yendi and the Yendi-Zabzugu-Tatale Roads.

He urged the stakeholders to support Resilience in Northern Ghana and the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) projects to attain their desired results of positively impacting the socio-economic lives of rural poor areas.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

