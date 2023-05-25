Stage Play Director appeals for investment in the sector  

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, May 25, GNA – Mr Woelinam Kwame Dziewornu-Norvor, Director, Village Minds Production, a theatre production and event company, says investing in stage plays can reap huge amounts of money for the development of the country.

He said the entertainment industry had the potential to contribute massively to the country’s economy as well as improve the potential of the youth, especially students in the field, to put in their maximum efforts to sharpen their talents for the industry.

Mr Dziewornu-Norvor was speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema and stated, “The countries that are rich are not rich because of capital income; they are rich because of entertainment. Look at the amount of money the US pushes into BET awards”.

He bemoaned that stage plays in particular have seen little improvement over the years, not because Ghanaians had lost interest but because there was no concrete policy to revamp the sector.

He emphasised that although history and some key stories had been written down in some books, stage performances have ways of telling stories that get permanently inscribed in the minds of people.

The Stage Play Director said championing stage performances in all the regions of the country that would seek to depict the norms, values, and cultural heritage of every tribe could boost the entertainment industry.

He said mostly they run at a loss due to the cost of production, subsidizing the tickets, and called on the government and stakeholders to help develop the sector for the benefit of the country.

Village Minds Production produced “The Love of Mamavi, 2015” “The Barber and the Apprentice, 2018” “Homeless, 2017 and “Wala, a dance drama, 2022”, among others.

