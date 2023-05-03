Software engineer charged for stealing rented vehicles remanded

By Joyce Danso

Accra, May 3, GNA – Eugene Kyei- Yeboah, aka Sparrow, who allegedly rented two vehicles from two rental companies and sold them to a mechanic, has been remanded into custody by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Kyei-Yeboah, a 26-year-old Software Engineer, has been charged with stealing, forgery of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Form A and C, and two counts of defrauding by false pretences.

The prosecution led by Inspector Eric Ransford Abban prayed the court not to take the plea of the accused person, pending further investigations into the matter.

The prosecution, therefore, prayed the court to grant them two weeks.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah remanded Kyei-Yeboah into lawful custody to reappear on May 11, 2023.

The case of the prosecution is that Kyei-Yeboah resides in Tema while the first complainant, a mechanic, resides in Kokomlemle, Accra.

It said on February 9, 2023, the first complainant reported to the Police that on January 12, 2023, he went to a car garage at Okponglo to buy a car.

The prosecution said the complainant identified a Toyota Corolla with registration number GN 4926-21 and after negotiations, he bought the vehicle and paid a cash sum of GHC68,000 for it.

It said Kyei-Yeboah handed over a DVLA Form A and C with serial numbers to the complainant as documents covering the vehicle to do the “change of ownership.”

The prosecution said on February 8, 2023, the complainant bought an unregistered Toyota Camry which was brought to another garage at La Bawaleshie by Kyei-Yeboah at a cost of GHC50,000.

It said the complainant paid cash in the sum of C35,000 and presented a cheque of GHC15,000 to Kyei-Yeboah for the balance of the transaction.

The prosecution said Kyei-Yeboah handed over a Customs Declaration document to the complainant.

In February, this year while the complainant was driving the Toyota Corolla, the vehicle was tracked and intercepted at Anyaa by the Police who said it had been stolen from the rightful owner.

The complainant later drove the Toyota Camry to the Legon District Police and lodged a complaint.

It said Kyei-Yeboah was handed over to the Legon Police and during investigations disclosed that he rented both vehicles from two rental companies and later sold them to the complainant without the knowledge of the companies.

The prosecution said the investigation revealed that the Toyota Camry was already registered in the name of Mantey Patience Aku.

It said Kyei-Yeboah was released on a Police enquiry bail whilst investigations were underway.

Kyei-Yeboah jumped bail and engaged in similar offences until he was arrested on April 26, 2023.

