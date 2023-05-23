‘Norvienyo Association’ donates to special schools in Central Tongu

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Adidome (V/R) May 23, GNA – Norvienyo Association, an Akatsi-based female group, has donated some items to orphans and children needing special attention within the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The group, known as ‘Norvass’ as part of their philanthropic plans every year, presented undisclosed cash, cooking oil, toiletries, and several consumables to the Three Kings Special Unit for the Blind at Mafi-Awakpedome and Good Samaritan Home for the Mentally Challenged, also at Mafi-Adidome.

Mrs Gladys Seshime-Adotevi, leader of the group during the presentations, explained that the group remained committed to offering love and care to the underprivileged Ghanaian child and other critical areas that require some form of attention and support.

This she said, was one justification why the group had decided to keep marking the annual Mothers’ Day which was celebrated a week ago “by extending some helping hand to these classes of children.”

At Awakpedome, Mr Victor Bobinson, headteacher of the Three Kings Special School, said the school, with a current population of over 30 students, produced several tutors and others who are working in various sectors of the country.

He disclosed that the school kept pupils, some of who were partially or completely blind.

At Good Samaritan Home for the Mentally Challenged, Reverend Father Gilbert Edigdo on behalf of the Director of the school, thanked the donors for their love.

He said: “These kids have rights. We must give them every needed attention because it is the doing of the Lord that they appear like that.”

Reverend Edigdo also appealed for more infrastructural support to make the children feel at home.

It was all joy when the group joined the children to have fun.

GNA

