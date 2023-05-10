Nigeria recalls Polyfort Suspension; FDA cautions public against use 

Accra, May 10, GNA – The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public against the use of Polyfort Suspension following its recall in Nigeria.

Polyfort Suspension is an antacid used for the treatment of heartburn, indigestion and hyperacidity manufactured in Nigeria by Swiss Pharma Limited.

A statement by the FDA said the recall was due to negative results from a series of on-going stability tests.

It said the FDA Ghana had not registered the product, however, anyone who came across it in trade in Ghana should report to any of the FDA’s offices across the country.

It said the FDA’s surveillance team was actively monitoring the country’s ports of entry and markets to ensure that such unregistered products were not available in the country.

It advised the public to check the registration status of regulated products from the FDA website, http://fdaghana.gov.gh, or through the ProPer platform – https://bit.ly/ProPerFDA before purchase.

Contact the FDA on any of its contacts on 0551112224/05551112225 on whatsapp 0551112224 for further information.

GNA

