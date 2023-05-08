NGO solves water problem at Yidania 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Yidania (U/E), May 8, GNA – The Participatory Action for Rural Development Alternatives (PARDA), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has constructed a borehole for the Yidania Community in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region to provide potable water to households.

The borehole, with accessories and tools for maintenance, is valued at about GHȻ75,000.00, to help solve the water challenges in the community, where members had to walk long distances in search of water, especially during the dry season.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a brief durbar to handover the borehole, Dr Michael Wombeogo, the Executive Director of PARDA, said the gesture was in response to a request by community members to the organisation to assist them with the provision of potable water.

He said PARDA sought funding from Children Believe (CB), a child-focus NGO, to construct the borehole for the community, for the sake of the children.

PARDA and CB had, over the years, constructed early childhood development (ECD) centres, child welfare centres (CWC), boreholes in several communities, and presented dual desks to schools across the Kassena-Nankana West District and the Builsa North Municipality, Dr Wombeogo said.

“The motivation is our mission, which is to make sure that every child between the ages of zero to five years can survive and grow into a responsible citizen,” he said.

“That is why we are very busy with water, sanitation, and early childhood education to give them strong foundation in education. We hope to get more funding to construct an ECD and CWC in this community to help the children grow to achieve their full potential.”

He appealed to organisations, philanthropists, and individuals to help the community with critical amenities, including schools and health facilities.

“Yidania is a very beautiful community that needs help from the good people of this country and beyond. It is our prayer that organisations and individuals will support us to help the community.”

Mr Samuel Oppong Kwabiah, the Programmes Manager of Children Believe, said the borehole would reduce lateness to school by pupils and prevent waterborne diseases associated with unhygienic sources of water in the community.

“We want members of the community, especially children to live healthy,” he said, and called on opinion leaders and community members to ensure that the borehole was properly maintained.

Mr Kukwale Aburewe, a representative of the Chief of Yidania, commended the NGOs for the support and appealed for health facilities, schools and extension of electricity to the community.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

