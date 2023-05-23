Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation empowers 813 people with business capital

By Benjamin Akoto

Kenyasi (A/R), May 23, GNA – The Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF), a corporate social responsibility arm of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, Ahafo South Mine, has supported 813 community members with GhC1,996,400.00 business capital to empower them economically.

The support was through the Micro-credit Scheme, a project under the Economic Empowerment thematic area of the Foundation that aimed at creating easy access to business capital and increasing individual and family income to improve living standards.

The beneficiaries comprised 659 females and 154 males with 283 first timers, the Foundation’s 2022 Annual Report, a copy of which was made available to the Ghana News Agency at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region, said.

The disbursement breakdown, the report said, saw 201 people from Afrisipakrom in the Tano North Municipality receiving GhC138,300.00, while 62 from Susuanso in the same municipality had GhC188,600.00.

The rest were 290 beneficiaries from Kenyasi Number One; GhC922,500.00, while 260 from Ntotroso in the Asutifi North received GhC747,000.00.

GNA

