NDC Primaries: Presidential aspirants write final ‘love letters’ to delegates as big day nears

By Edward Acquah

Accra, May 9, GNA – This week Friday, the three presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are expected to crown their campaign activities in their respective home regions after months of rigorous engagements with delegates across the country.

With barely four days left for the elections on Saturday, May 13, 2023, final messages to delegates could play a part in swaying undecided voters in an election that has been projected to produce limited surprises.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, who was the flag bearer of the NDC in the 2012, 2016, and 2020 presidential elections, is being challenged by Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi, and Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance.

Mr Mahama, who has been described as the NDC’s “presumptive leader” ahead of the elections, is expected to conclude his campaign activities in the Upper West and Savannah regions this week.

The former President is expected to vote in Bole (his hometown) on Saturday before returning to Accra.

Although analysts have projected an “easy win” for Mr Mahama in Saturday’s contest, sources close to him indicate that the former President would not take chances and would continue to make a case for delegates to vote for him.

In the last presidential primaries in 2019, Mr Mahama garnered 213,487 votes representing 95.23 per cent of the total valid votes cast.

Six persons who challenged Mr Mahama in that election jointly secured about 4 per cent of the total votes cast.

Though Dr Duffuor and Mr Bonsu are contesting the presidential slot for the first time, they are expected to neutralise Mr Mahama’s popularity and acceptance in the Party – and the final round of campaigning this week would be crucial for them.

The Ghana News Agency has gathered that Dr Duffuor commenced his tour in the Ashanti Region last Sunday and would finalise his activities in the region on Friday.

Mr Antonio Edem Asinyo, Spokesperson for Dr Duffuor’s Campaign, said the team had thus far toured all regions except Upper East, Upper West, and the Western North regions.

He said Dr Duffuor would visit the Western North Region on Wednesday and return to the Ashanti Region to conclude the campaign.

Mr Asinyo said the team was not perturbed by Mr Mahama’s endorsement by some Party executives and former appointees.

He said Dr Duffuor’s message of empowering the grassroots to become economically viable and a strong force had been well received by the delegates and was confident that he would clinch the presidential slot on Saturday.

“A lot of the Party members especially the cadres genuinely feel neglected. Not much has been done in terms of infrastructure, research.

“We have a weak Party. The commitment is to together build a strong Party that is sustainable and financially sound,” Mr Asinyo said.

Mr Bonsu, who has been described as the dark horse in the race, has taken his “Reboot Tour Campaign” tour to the Ashanti Region where he is expected to cast his vote on Saturday.

Being a son of the Ashanti Region, his ability to galvanise substantial number of votes in the region would make a case for him about his influence in the region and offer him as a springboard for the NDC to achieve its electoral targets in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Bismark Tetteh Djem, personal assistant to Mr Bonsu, said Mr Bonsu had been well received by the Party delegates across the country and was confident about clinching victory on Saturday.

“He (Mr Bonsu) is extremely confident that the level of integrity and hard work that he has accorded himself, and the endearing message to the delegates, God willing we are sure that victory would prevail,” he said.

The NDC is expected to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flag bearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The Party has so far won four out of the eight general elections since 1992.

The governments of 1993-1996, and 1997-2000 (under Jerry John Rawlings), 2009-2012 (under Prof. John Evans Atta Mills) and 2012-2016 (under John Dramani Mahama) were formed.

The NDC currently has 136 seats in Parliament out of 273.

GNA

