NCCE Constitution Week: Tain engages hairdressers 

Accra, May 25, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Tain District of the Bono Region has encouraged beauticians to actively participate in the upcoming District Level Elections devoid of partisanship.

Mr Musah Tanko, a Chief Field Officer (CFO) of the Commission, addressing members of the Hairdressers and Beauticians Association at Nsawkaw, asserted that the District Level Elections were non-partisan hence the need for the citizenry to avoid partisanship.

The Constitution Week engagement was on the theme: “30 years of consolidating constitutional democracy; building national cohesion through civic education and participation in local governance”.

Mr Tanko reminded the Association of its constitutional responsibility as spelt out in article 41 (b) of the 1992 constitution and asked the members to defend the constitution at all times against any form of violation.

He asked Assembly Members and Unit Committee members to maintain close contact with the electoral area for rapid socio-economic development.

He urged them to consult the people on issues to be discussed at the Assembly, collate their views, opinions, and proposals, and present them at the Assembly meeting.

Similar engagements were undertaken at the Roman Catholic and Methodist Churches at Nsawkaw with members of the Moslem community of the Menji Central Mosque, Menji SHS and Nsawkaw SHS as well as the Nsawkaw Dress Makers Association present.

