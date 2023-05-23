Moscow authorities launch terrorism probe after fighting in Belgorod

Moscow, May 23, (dpa/GNA) – Russian authorities have opened a suspected terrorism case after fighting in the western border region of Belgorod near Ukraine.

“Residential and administrative buildings were shelled by mine launchers and with artillery. Because of these criminal acts, several civilians were injured,” the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said in a press release on Tuesday.

The authority blamed “representatives of Ukrainian military units” for the fighting that broke out on Monday in the border region.

The attacks were claimed by two volunteer corps consisting of Russian citizens fighting on the Ukrainian side. The government in Kiev has denied direct involvement.

Investigations are under way into terrorism, attempted murder and attempted killing of security officers, wanton destruction of property and illegal possession of weapons and explosives, the committee added.

Fighting continues in the Graivoron district, right on the border with Ukraine, according to authorities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

