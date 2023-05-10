Ministry holds Mentorship Day for beneficiaries of Girls-in-ICT programme  

By Albert Futukpor

Damongo, May 10, GNA – The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, has held a Mentorship Day for some basic school girls in the Savannah Region to encourage, and guide them to excel in life.

During the event, held in Damongo, female professionals from various fields of endeavour including ICT, took turns to share their own experiences with the girls encouraging them to be meticulous in whatever they did to achieve success.

Their talks focused on leadership skills, time management, career choices with a focus on ICT, reproductive health amongst others.

The girls were part of the beneficiaries of the Girls-in-ICT programme, held in the Savannah Region by the Ministry to equip them with basic computing and coding skills.

A total of 1,000 girls, drawn from basic schools in the region, benefited from the Girls-in-ICT programme.

The programme, which started on April 25, this year, was climaxed on May 09, in Damongo.

Miss Flora Lomoteley Okine an officer from the National Communications Authority, speaking during the event, expressed the need for the girls to set goals and work at attaining them.

Ms Hamdaratu Zakaria from the Postal and Courier Service Regulatory Commission encouraged the girls to take up every opportunity to speak in public as this would help them in their growth as well as boost their confidence.

Ms Lawuratu Saaka, Deputy Executive Secretary of the Postal and Courier Service Regulatory Commission, advised the girls to know their passion and follow it to get fulfilment in everything that they did.

She also advised them to be meticulous and alert when using digital platforms to avoid being defrauded.

Ms Gloria Kwakyiwa Aggrey from the National Communications Authority urged the girls to manage their time well saying “Know when to do what you are set to do as this will help you to achieve more.”

Abenaa Antwiwa Adusei, Certified Etiquette Consultant, and Founder of Manners on Point School of Etiquette, who led an etiquette session on “Honouring Your Bodies”, educated the girls on how to keep their bodies and observe right manners in society.

Hajia Katumi Natogma Attah, Savannah Regional Director of Education, encouraged the girls not to be discouraged about where they came from or how they started life but rather make hard work their hallmark and get all the necessary qualifications to enable them to break any barrier.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

